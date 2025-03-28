Drouin scored a goal and added an assist, both on the power play, in Thursday's 4-0 win over the Kings.
Drouin helped out on the second of Martin Necas' goals in the second period before scoring one of his own in the third. This was Drouin's fourth multi-point effort over the last six games, and he's earned at least one power-play point in five of those outings. The 29-year-old is up to 11 goals, 37 points (12 on the power play), 54 shots on net and a plus-5 rating through 40 contests in 2024-25. He's finding steady success in a top-six role, and he's even been on the top line with Nathan MacKinnon in the last few games.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Two more assists in win•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Pockets two helpers Thursday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Tallies pair of points•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Five points in last five games•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Goal, assist on power play in win•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Nets equalizer Friday•