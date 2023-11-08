Drouin had one shot on goal and three blocked shots over 11:11 of ice time in Tuesday's 6-3 win over New Jersey.

Drouin was back on the first line to start the game after serving on the second line in Saturday's shutout loss to Vegas. He was a bit unlucky when Nathan MacKinnon hit a post off Drouin's feed on an odd-man rush. By the third period, he was dropped to the second line, as head coach Jard Bednar stacked the top line with Valeri Nichushkin taking shifts with MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. Drouin's TOI was also limited when he served seven minutes of worth of penalties for Ross Colton, who was ejected from the game in the second period. Drouin has not produced a point in nine games after registering an opening-night assist.