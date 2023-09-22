Drouin skated on the top line during the first day of training camp Thursday, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Drouin began his Avalanche career in a prominent role, skating with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. He's given an opportunity to rekindle on-ice chemistry with MacKinnon, with whom he played a decade ago in Halifax of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League. The two were part of a team that won a Memorial Cup in 2013. "There's still stuff we've got to work on," Drouin said. "I know how Nate plays, but it's just the way Rantanen plays. Those two guys are very easy to play with. They're elite players in this league, and it's just fun to be on that line." Whether Drouin remains in that plush role with the two talented forwards is up to him.