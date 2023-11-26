Drouin scored a power-play goal on two shots in Saturday's 3-1 win over the Flames.

Drouin took a long-range pass from Mikko Rantanen and cut through the Flames' penalty kill to open the scoring at 6:31 of the first period. With three points over his last three games, Drouin's offense finally appears to be trending in the right direction, though it is a small sample. He's at a modest six points, 25 shots on net, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 18 contests this season.