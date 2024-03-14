Drouin (lower body) won't play Wednesday versus the Canucks, Jesse Montano of Guerilla Sports reports.
Drouin was a late scratch Wednesday. The 28-year-old will be replaced in the lineup by defenseman Caleb Jones, as the Avalanche will be forced to dress seven blueliners since they have a shortage of forwards. Drouin's next chance to play is Saturday versus the Oilers.
