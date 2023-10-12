Drouin notched an assist, two PIM and a plus-2 rating in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Kings.

Drouin began the campaign on the top line and initiated a passing play that led to Nathan MacKinnon scoring the opening goal at 7:25 of the first period. The two forwards were junior teammates with Halifax years ago. If that chemistry shows up again, Drouin could prove a valuable addition to fantasy rosters. The 28-year-old will also have to stay healthy -- he's played no more than 58 games in any of the last four seasons, and he hasn't scored a power-play goal since the 2019-20 campaign.