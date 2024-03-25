Drouin scored two goals and assisted on another in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Penguins. He added three shots and two blocks to his line.

It's hard to call any one member of the Avalanche the hero in erasing Pittsburgh's 4-0 lead midway through the second period, but Drouin's efforts were as important as anyone. He had a hand in the final three goals, including potting the game-winner just 54 seconds into overtime. It was the third straight game with multiple points for the forward, who has 14 over the last 11 contests.