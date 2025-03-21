Drouin picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Thursday's 5-1 win over the Senators.
The 29-year-old has been able to stay mostly healthy since the calendar flipped to 2025, and Drouin is beginning to reap the benefits. Over the last eight games, he's produced three multi-point performances while totaling three goals and seven points, including a goal and three helpers with the man advantage.
