Drouin recorded an assist in Saturday's 8-2 loss to the Blues.

After he was healthy scratched Thursday, Drouin played on the top line in this blowout loss. He was able to snap a nine-game point drought, a stretch that had also seen him scratched twice in favor of AHL call-up Riley Tufte. With Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) set for a weeks-long absence, Drouin has a little more security with his playing time in the short term. He has two helpers, 15 shots on net, six blocked shots and a minus-3 rating through 11 outings.