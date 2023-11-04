Drouin skated on the top line during Thursday's practice, Evan Rawal of Colorado Hockey Now reports.

Drouin was a healthy scratch Wednesday, but he could rejoin the active lineup Saturday night against Vegas. Even better, he could skate on a line with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen. That trio skated together on opening night, but Drouin was dropped to third line soon after. Riley Tufte, who was called up and played Wednesday in place of Drouin, was sent back down to AHL Colorado.