Drouin notched two assists in Sunday's 6-2 win over the Sharks.

Drouin was busy in the first period, setting up a Valeri Nichushkin tally before factoring in on Miles Wood's goal at even strength. This was Drouin's third multi-point effort of the campaign. The 28-year-old has a goal and three assists over the last three contests, giving him 12 points (four on the power play), 40 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 29 appearances overall. He continues to hold onto a top-six role, though that grip is tenuous at best.