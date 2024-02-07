Drouin notched two assists and three shots on goal in Tuesday's 5-3 loss to the Devils.

Drouin has five helpers over his last five games. He set up tallies by Mikko Rantanen and Samuel Girard in Tuesday's game after going scoreless versus the Rangers on Monday. Drouin remains in a top-line role even with Artturi Lehkonen back in the fold. Drouin has 10 goals, 20 helpers, 72 shots on net, 25 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 49 appearances this season.