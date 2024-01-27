Drouin logged an assist in Friday's 5-1 win over the Kings.

Drouin set up Nathan MacKinnon's tally late in the first period. This was Drouin's third straight game with an assist, but he goes into the bye week with no goals over his last six outings. The 28-year-old is up to 28 points, 66 shots on net 18 PIM and an even plus-minus rating through 47 games. He's likely safe on the top line as long as Valeri Nichushkin remains in the NHL/NHLPA Player Assistance Program.