Drouin scored a goal on two shots and added a power-play assist in Wednesday's 5-2 win over the Canucks.

Drouin helped out on a Valeri Nichushkin tally and then tipped in a Cale Makar shot, all in a span of 1:06 late in the first period. This effort snapped Drouin's three-game dry spell, and it was also his first multi-point effort of the season. The 28-year-old forward has two goals, five points, 22 shots on net, 10 PIM and a minus-1 rating over 16 outings this season. Given his lack of extended runs of offense, fantasy managers may not want to read too much into one productive outing, though it's encouraging Drouin is maintaining a top-six role with time on the first power-play unit.