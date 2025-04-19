Drouin (lower body) will be available for Game 1 against Dallas on Saturday, according to Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.
Drouin missed the final six games of the regular season, finishing with 11 goals, 37 points and 56 shots on net across 43 appearances. He will occupy a top-six role and see time on the power play during the playoffs.
