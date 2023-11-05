Drouin had one shot on net, one blocked shot and one hit over 12:45 of ice time in Saturday's 7-0 loss to the Golden Knights.

Drouin was back in the active lineup following Wednesday's healthy scratch. He practiced on the top line leading up to the game, but head coach Jared Bednar deployed Drouin on the second line with Ryan Johansen and Valeri Nichushkin. Colorado has been shut out in three of the last four games, which could prompt changes to the lineup heading into Tuesday's home against New Jersey.