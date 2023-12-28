Drouin scored a goal on three shots over 17:18 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-4 overtime loss to Arizona.
Drouin's backhander was stopped by Karel Vejmelka, but the forward recovered the rebound and tucked it inside the post. The tally was just his fifth in 33 games, but the forward has been on a scoring run of late, with seven points over the last seven games.
