Drouin was a healthy scratch for Thursday's game against Seattle.

Riley Tufte was called up from AHL Colorado and took shifts with the second line while Drouin watched from the press box. It's the second time in four games that Drouin was scratched, but he may resurface Saturday against the Blues. Tufte was sent back down after the game, and top-line left winger Artturi Lehkonen (upper body) was taken to a hospital following a collision with the Kraken's Jamie Oleksiak. Drouin has been given top-six minutes, including shifts on the first line with juniors teammate Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen, but he hasn't unlocked the scoring touch he briefly showed with Tampa Bay in 2016. Drouin has one point (an assist) in 10 games.