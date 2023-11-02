Drouin was a healthy scratch Wednesday against the Blues.

Colorado head coach Jared Bednar made his first major shakeup Wednesday following two consecutive shutout losses to the Penguins and Sabres. Drouin and Tomas Tatar out; Kurtis MacDermid and Riley Tufte in. Drouin, who began the season on the top line and had an assist opening night, had not produced a point in the seven games and been moved to the third line. His underlying metrics have been good, such as the team's 54-percent expected goal share in five-on-five play (per Natural Stat Trick), but it hasn't resulted in real-world points for the 28-year-old forward. Given that the roster changes resulted in the Avalanche snapping a six-period scoreless run and a win, fantasy managers should expect the same lineup Saturday in a road tilt at Vegas.