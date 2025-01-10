Drouin (upper body) is expected to play Thursday versus the Wild, Avalanche play-by-play announcer Conor McGahey reports.
Drouin was rested for Wednesday's 3-1 loss to the Blackhawks, but he'll return in the second half of a back-to-back. Expect the 29-year-old to slot into a top-six role with power-play time. Drouin has eight points and 14 shots on net over nine contests this season.
More News
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Sitting out Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Cracks scoresheet again•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Provides two assists in return•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Set to return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Could return Tuesday•
-
Avalanche's Jonathan Drouin: Placed on injured reserve•