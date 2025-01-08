Drouin will not be in the lineup against the Blackhawks on Wednesday due to his upper-body injury but is expected to play in Thursday's clash with Minnesota, Corey Masisak of The Denver Post reports.

Drouin is just four games back from his second extended stint on the shelf due to an upper-body injury, so it appears the Avs are going to take the cautious approach and rest him heading into a back-to-back. When healthy, the 29-year-old forward has been very productive with eight points in nine games, it's just that he has been hurt more often than not this season. Both Artturi Lehkonen and Ross Colton should be candidates to take Drouin's first-line spot versus Chicago.