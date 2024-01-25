Drouin had an assist, one shot on net and two penalty minutes over 19:36 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-2 win over Washington.

Drouin picked up the primary helper on a Mikko Rantanen goal that made it a 5-1 game. There were opportunities for more, as Drouin was on ice for four of Colorado's six goals. The 28-year-old forward remained productive offensively with 19 points over the last 20 games, but he hasn't hit the back of the net in five contests. That's the longest stretch without a tally since Drouin joined the first line in mid-December. Of note, Artturi Lehkonen returned Wednesday after missing 35 games. Prior to his injury, Lehkonen was a top-six forward that at times skated with Nathan MacKinnon and Mikko Rantanen on the top line. He'll be eased back into action, so Drouin's stay on the first line is safe for now.