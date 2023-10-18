Drouin recorded two shots on goal over 11:12 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Seattle.

Drouin was dropped from the first to second line, recorded a season-low TOI and skated took just four shifts (2:39) in the third period. From the regular-season opener to Tuesday, the forward's ice time dropped by more than six minutes. The seeds of less TOI were prevalent in Saturday's shootout win over the Sharks, when Drouin did not skate on the top line for the final stretch of regulation and did not play in overtime. The 28-year-old didn't get much of an opportunity in the regular season to rekindle the chemistry he and Nathan MacKinnon had when the duo won a Memorial Cup for Halifax a decade ago. Drouin has one point, four shots, four PIM and is plus-2 through three games.