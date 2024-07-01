Drouin signed a one-year contract with the Avalanche on Monday. The agreement is reportedly worth $2.5 million, according to Aarif Deen of Mile High Sports.

Provided those reported financial terms are accurate, this is a great deal for Colorado after Drouin supplied 19 goals and 56 points, including 19 points with the man advantage, in 79 regular-season contests with the Avalanche in 2023-24. Drouin is likely to serve in a top-six capacity in 2024-25 just as he did last season, but with Casey Mittelstadt gearing up for his first full campaign in Colorado, there's also a chance that the Avalanche will experiment with using Drouin as the third-line center.