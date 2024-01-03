Drouin had a goal, an assist, one shot on net and one blocked shot over 21:38 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime win over the Islanders.

Drouin had a hand in erasing a 3-1 deficit in the second period. Four minutes after helping on a Valeri Nichushkin, Drouin was the trailer on a feed from Mikko Rantanen and beat Ilya Sorokin high to the blocker side to tie the game. Drouin returned to the top line with Nathan MacKinnon and Rantanen after shifting there in Sunday's win over the Sharks. The two-point night was Drouin's fourth of the season and gives him 10 points over the last 10 games.