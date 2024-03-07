Drouin scored a goal on four shots, picked up a power-play assist and had one hit in Wednesday's 7-2 win over the Red Wings.

After setting up a Cale Makar power-play tally in the second period, Drouin scored an even-strength goal midway through the third. He accepted a stretch pass from Ross Colton in stride and beat James Reimer high and to the glove side for his second goal in as many games. The forward had gone 19 games without a tally before his two-game uprising.