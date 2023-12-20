Drouin logged a power-play assist, two shots on goal and a minus-2 rating in Tuesday's 3-2 loss to the Blackhawks.

Drouin is suddenly a bit on the warm side with a goal and four helpers, including three power-play points, over his last four games. The 28-year-old set up the first of Valeri Nichushkin's two tallies in the contest. Drouin is up to 13 points, 42 shots, 12 PIM and a minus-1 rating through 30 contests overall. He's had some ups and downs, but it looks like he could stick on the second line for a while given his recent success.