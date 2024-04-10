Drouin had three assists and one shot in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Wild.
Drouin's late-season push continued unabated in the win. The first-line forward has 18 points over the last 12 games. The three assists leave Drouin with a career-high 56 points with three games left.
