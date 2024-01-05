Drouin scored twice in a 5-4 overtime win over the Stars on Thursday.

His first came on the power play when he tapped in a rebound. The second was a deflection on a point shot. Drouin has 12 points (five goals, seven assists) in his last 11 games, and he's put up points in nine of those 11. Five of his 12 points have come on the power play. Suddenly, Drouin has fantasy relevance. Get thee to the wire. Stat.