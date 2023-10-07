Drouin recorded two assists, one on the power play and one at even strength, in Thursday's 4-3 preseason loss to Vegas.

Drouin finished up the preseason with four assists, three on the power play, and skated with Nathan MacKinnon on Thursday. The duo have a history together from their days in Halifax, and Drouin will be given an opportunity to reunite with his junior hockey partner and Mikko Rantanen when the season opens next Wednesday. Drouin will also have a spot on the power play, though it may not be on the top unit.