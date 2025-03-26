Drouin logged two assists, two shots on goal and a plus-2 rating in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Red Wings.

Drouin set up a Valeri Nichushkin goal in the first period and a Nathan MacKinnon power-play tally in the third. This was Drouin's third multi-point effort in the last five games, a span in which he has a goal and six assists. He's played on the top line in the last two contests, so more opportunity should lead to strong scoring numbers. The 29-year-old is at 10 goals, 25 helpers, 53 shots on net and a plus-5 rating across 39 appearances this season. This would be his best points-per-game pace (0.90) in his career.