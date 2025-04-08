Drouin (lower body) won't be in the lineup against Vegas on Tuesday, per Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette.

Drouin is still day-to-day and will miss his third straight game. After Tuesday's outing, Colorado has three games remaining, including Sunday's regular-season finale versus Anaheim, and it's unclear if Drouin will return to the lineup before the playoffs. He has produced 11 goals, 37 points and 56 shots on net across 43 appearances this season.