Drouin (lower body) has been ruled out for Thursday's game against the Canucks, Aarif Deen of Colorado Hockey Now reports.
Although Drouin will be unavailable for a fourth consecutive game Thursday, head coach Jared Bednar said that the 30-year-old will likely be able to return this weekend, as the Avalanche have a back-to-back set that includes a matchup against Los Angeles on Saturday and a game against Anaheim on Sunday. Over 19 appearances since the 4 Nations Face-Off break, Drouin has logged five goals, 10 assists, seven hits, seven blocked shots and four PIM while averaging 16:30 of ice time.
