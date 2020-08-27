Donskoi (undisclosed) will not play in Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

It's unclear as to why Donskoi is unavailable for Wednesday's contest. Logan O'Connor is expected to enter the lineup in his place. Donskoi has posted a minus-4 rating in two games against the Stars so far. The Finn previously missed one game due to injury in the Avalanche's first-round series against the Coyotes.