Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Another three-point night
Donskoi scored a power-play goal and dished out a pair of assists in a 4-0 win over Winnipeg on Tuesday.
Donskoi rounded out the scoring with just under seven minutes left in the third period, collecting his ninth goal of the season and fourth with the man advantage. Donskoi has enjoyed three-point performances in two of his last three games; he collected his first career hat trick last Thursday against Nashville. The 27-year-old has nine goals and 14 points in 18 games in his first season in Denver after four years with the Sharks.
