Per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com, Donskoi (undisclosed) is on the ice for pregame warmups, indicating he'll return to the lineup for Saturday's Game 3.

Donskoi will return to a prominent role following his one-game absence, skating on the Avalanche's second line and second power-play unit Saturday. The 28-year-old winger has picked up two goals and two assists through four games this postseason.