Donskoi scored a goal in Sunday's 4-1 win over the Kings.
Donskoi tallied at 17:09 of the second period to give the Avalanche a 3-0 lead. The 28-year-old is up to seven goals, 14 points, 22 shots on goal and a plus-3 rating through 26 contests.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Contributes assist Friday•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: One of each in win•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: On second line Wednesday•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Resumes third-line duty•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Distributes pair of helpers•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Sets up game-winner•