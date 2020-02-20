Donskoi netted a goal on three shots in Wednesday's 3-1 win over the Islanders.

Donskoi's first-period tally was his 15th of the season, a new personal best. The Finn snapped a seven-game point drought with the goal. He's at 31 points, 97 shots and a plus-2 rating through 54 games, but he's only registered three points in 14 outings since the start of January. The 27-year-old will need to up his production to maintain his role on the second line.