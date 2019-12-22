Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Chips in with assist
Donskoi picked up an assist in Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Blackhawks.
Donskoi set up Ryan Graves for the opening goal at 6:01 of the first period. The Finn entered Saturday's contest with no points in his last five appearances. The winger has 28 points and 64 shots on goal in 36 games this season. However, his production has suffered since being dropped back to the second line after Gabriel Landeskog and Mikko Rantanen returned from injuries earlier in December.
