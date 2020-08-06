Donskoi had a goal and an assist with two shots Wednesday in a 4-0 round-robin win over the Stars.

Donskoi tucked home a rebound on the doorstep late in the first period to stretch Colorado's lead to 2-0. He later chipped in with an assist of Andre Burakovsky's power-play tally to close out the scoring in the third period. The 28-year-old povides plenty of playoff experience in his first year with the Avalanche, having suited up for 50 postseason games over the previous four years with San Jose.