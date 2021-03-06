Donskoi collected an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over the Ducks.
Donskoi set up Valeri Nichushkin's first tally of the game. This put the Avalanche on the board and sparked their comeback. The 28-year-old Donskoi has six goals, seven helpers, 21 shots on net and a plus-3 rating through 21 contests, providing solid middle-six value.
