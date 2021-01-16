Donskoi scored a goal and blocked two shots in Friday's 8-0 drubbing of the Blues.

Donskoi provided the Avalanche's seventh goal of the contest, and the middle tally in a span of three scores in 3:27 during the third period. It was his first point of the year in two contests. The Finn had 33 points in 65 outings with the Avalanche last year, but he shot 14.4 percent, a rate that will likely be lower in 2020-21.