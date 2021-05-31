Donskoi notched an assist and three shots on goal in Sunday's 7-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 1.

Donskoi set up Nathan MacKinnon's second of two goals in the second period. The 29-year-old Donskoi has only gotten on the scoresheet in two of the Avalanche's five playoff games, but he's racked up four points, 11 shots on net and an even plus-minus rating. The Finn should continue to be an effective scoring option as long as he sees power-play time.