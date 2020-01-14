Play

Donskoi (concussion) could be cleared to practice fully Wednesday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.

Donskoi will miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Stars, but he's clearly close to rejoining the lineup. A return Thursday against San Jose seems unlikely, but if he's able to start taking contact during Wednesday's practice, he could be an option for Saturday's matchup with St. Louis.

More News
Our Latest Stories