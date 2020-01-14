Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Could practice fully Wednesday
Donskoi (concussion) could be cleared to practice fully Wednesday, Kyle Fredrickson of The Denver Post reports.
Donskoi will miss a second straight game Tuesday against the Stars, but he's clearly close to rejoining the lineup. A return Thursday against San Jose seems unlikely, but if he's able to start taking contact during Wednesday's practice, he could be an option for Saturday's matchup with St. Louis.
