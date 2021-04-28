Donskoi (not injury related) could return to Colorado's lineup Friday versus San Jose, NHL.com's Rick Sadowski reports.
Donskoi is still getting up to speed after being activated off the NHL's COVID-19 protocols list Monday, but it sounds like his absence could be limited to one more contest. The 29-year-old forward has picked up 15 goals and 28 points through 42 games this campaign.
More News
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Removed from COVID-19 list•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Surfaces on COVID-19 list•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Under the weather•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Nets hat trick in four-point night•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Runs point streak to three•
-
Avalanche's Joonas Donskoi: Playing inspired hockey right now•