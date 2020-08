Donskoi will miss Thursday's Game 2 clash with Arizona due to an undisclosed issue, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Donskoi was a last-minute scratch for the Avs after reportedly taking warmups per Adrian Dater of ColoradoHockeyNow.com. Without the winger in the lineup, Tyson Jost was reinserted into a third-line role and could also replace Donskoi on the second power-play unit. With Colorado entering a back-to-back, there may not be enough time for Donskoi to get back to full health ahead of Saturday's Game 3.