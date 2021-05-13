Donskoi scored a power-play goal on a team-high seven shots in Wednesday's 6-0 win over the Kings.

Donskoi struck at 14:43 of the first period to open the scoring, and his goal stood as the game-winner. The 29-year-old winger snapped a six-game point drought with the tally. He's up to 30 points in 50 games this season -- it's the fifth time he's reached the 30-point mark. The Finn has added 81 shots on net, a plus-14 rating and eight power-play points.