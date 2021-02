Donskoi notched two assists and went plus-2 in Tuesday's 3-2 win over the Golden Knights.

In the second period, Donskoi set up Brandon Saad's tally. In the third, Donskoi created some commotion at the front of the net with a shot, with a rebound popping out for Nazem Kadri to bury for the game-winning tally. With points in nine of 13 games this year, Donskoi is up to five goals, five assists, 13 shots on goal and a plus-5 rating in a middle-six role.