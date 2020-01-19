Play

Donskoi (concussion) suited up in a full-contact jersey for Sunday's practice, Mike Chambers of The Denver Post reports.

Donskoi has missed the past four games while dealing with a concussion, but as evidenced by this news, he could return to the lineup as early as Monday against Detroit. Expect the team to comment on Donskoi's health ahead of the the team's final game before the All-Star break.

More News
Our Latest Stories