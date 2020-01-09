Donskoi is in the concussion protocol after taking a high hit versus the Rangers on Tuesday, Ryan S. Clark of The Athletic reports.

Donskoi almost certainly won't be in the lineup versus the Penguins on Friday but could be an option any time after that. With the Finnish winger unavailable, Valeri Nichushkin will get the opportunity to take on a top-six role. Depending on Donskoi's recovery, the club could decide to place him on injured reserve in the coming days.